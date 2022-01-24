Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

