People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,680,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

