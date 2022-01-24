Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 197 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

