Brokerages Set CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$10.57

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

DBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

