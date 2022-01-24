Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

