Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$25.79

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.92 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$11.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.65. The stock has a market cap of C$509.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

