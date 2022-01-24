Analysts Set Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) PT at C$7.68

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.44.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

