IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

