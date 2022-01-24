Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.00 million and $869.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

