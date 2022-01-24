Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $75,245.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,889,092 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

