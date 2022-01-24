The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

