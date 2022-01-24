Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to “Buy”

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

GCTAF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

