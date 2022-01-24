Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to “Outperform”

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

