Truist Financial Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $200.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.70% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

ENPH opened at $126.02 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

