Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

