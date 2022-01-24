B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $306,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

