B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 203.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

