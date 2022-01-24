Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,468,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

