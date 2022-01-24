Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 749 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $155.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.