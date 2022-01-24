Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Hasbro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

