First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $82.47.

