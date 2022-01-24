First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $22,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $54.63 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.