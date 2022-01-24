First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $20.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

