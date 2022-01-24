Raymond James Boosts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $72.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.