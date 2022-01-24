Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQOS. HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.84 on Friday. Diginex has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.