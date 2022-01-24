Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives $19.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

CROMF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CROMF opened at $13.85 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

