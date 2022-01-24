Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $21.55 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

