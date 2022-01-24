Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
