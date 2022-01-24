Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.23 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $72.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of -136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.