Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,331 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $121,061,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 770,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

