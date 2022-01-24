Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $200.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.