People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 906 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TEL opened at $150.90 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.