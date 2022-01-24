People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $213.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.18 and a 200-day moving average of $293.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.