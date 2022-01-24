Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s earnings. Credit Suisse Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Suisse Group.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS opened at $9.68 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

