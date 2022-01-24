People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Neogen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Neogen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 825.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEOG. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.