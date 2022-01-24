Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 33,652 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

