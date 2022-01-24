Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 64,891 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

