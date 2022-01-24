Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $26.54 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

