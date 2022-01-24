Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 148,350 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

