Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $297.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.37.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.