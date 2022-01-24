Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Matthews International worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 427.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,100.14%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.