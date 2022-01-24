Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graham worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Graham by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Graham by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $594.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.21. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.