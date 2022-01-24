Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,289 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

