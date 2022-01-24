CI Investments Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 131.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.86.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $427.03 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

