The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

TRV opened at $162.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

