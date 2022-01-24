SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of SITE Centers worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

