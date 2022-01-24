Citigroup Inc. Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $120.09 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.