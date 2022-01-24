American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,456 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.42% of Jabil worth $35,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,024 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,954. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $63.72 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

