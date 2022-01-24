Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $239.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

