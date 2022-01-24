CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

